India match tickets for ICC World Cup 2023: Step-by-step guide on when and how to book

The pre-sale exclusive window for Mastercard users for India matches at the ICC World Cup 2023 did not go according to plan. The BookMyShow website crashed and many were left minutes after the tickets for India’s warm-up and main matches went live at 6 PM (IST) on Monday. Those who managed to log into the website were pushed to long queues. A day later, the website showed all tickets barring the India vs Afghanistan match in New Delhi, were sold out for the Mastercard users. How to book India match tickets in ICC World Cup 2023(AFP)

The real test for ICC and BookMyShow, will, however, start Tuesday (August 30) when the site opens for everyone to book India match tickets. ICC had earlier announced that tickets for India matches would be rolled out in a phased manner to avoid chaos. The open-to-all sale begins today at 8 pm (IST) for the warm-up matches in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram against England and Netherlands on 30 September and 3 October. India will play England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati their first warm-up fixture ahead of the home World Cup.

Dates for India match ticket sales in ICC World Cup 2023

August 30: India's warm-up matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

August 31: India matches at Chennai (against Australia), Delhi (against Afghanistan) and Pune (against Bangladesh)

September 1: India matches at Dharamsala (against New Zealand), Lucknow (against England) and Mumbai (against Sri Lanka)

September 2: India matches at Bengaluru (against the Netherlands) and Kolkata (against South Africa)

September 3: India matches at Ahmedabad (against Pakistan)

September 15: Semi-finals (at Mumbai and Kolkata) and Final (at Ahmedabad)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to book tickets for India's World Cup 2023 matches.

Step 1

Log in to ICC's official ticketing website https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com

Step 2

Choose 'India' by clicking on the flag.

Step 3

Use the venue filter to book tickets accordingly

Step 4

Select the match you want to buy tickets for you

Step 5

Bookmyshow will add you to the queue. Don't press the back or refresh button here as you will be out of the queue and will have to redo all the previous steps to enter the queue again.

Step 6

Wait till the ETA. The website will redirect you to the stadium layout. There you can choose your preferred tickets according to different price ranges.

Step 7

Add your name, last name, delivery etc. and other personal details

Step 8

You will be directed to the payment page. Complete your payment using your preferred method.

Step 9

Check your inbox for a confirmation mail along with the match tickets from BookMyShow.Dat

