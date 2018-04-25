India, Pakistan set to clash again in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India will square off against Pakistan at Old Trafford on June 16 in one of the much-awaited clashes of the ICC World Cup 2019.

In what is expected to be a high-octane clash, India will meet Pakistan two years after their clash in the finals of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy--which the latter side went on to win by 180 runs.

Meanwhile, India will start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 instead of June 2 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has to maintain a 15-day gap between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and an international fixture as per Lodha Panel recommendations.

The most prestigious event will begin with a clash between England and South Africa at The Oval, London on May 30.

It will be followed by Pakistan’s opening match against West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge and Sri Lanka’s first match against New Zealand on June 1 at the Cardiff Wales Stadium.

Meanwhile, arch-rivals England and Australia will face each other at Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 19.

Another much-awaited encounter between 2015 World Cup finalists Australia and New Zealand will take place on June 29 at Lord’s.

Earlier, Afghanistan and the West Indies qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, to be played from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales, after finishing as the top two sides in the 10-team qualifying tournament.

The tournament will see the return of the format which was used in 1992. All the ten teams will face each other once, with the top-four sides making it to the knockouts.

The first semifinal will take place on July 9 at Old Trafford, while the second last-four clash will be held at Edgbaston on July 11. The final match of the marquee event will be held on July 14 at the Lord’s.