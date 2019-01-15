India vs Australia 2nd ODI Statistical Highlights: Virat Kohli, openers create records in Adelaide

Virat Kohli smashed his 39th ODI ton as India claimed a sensational six-wicket victory over Australia at a Adelaide Oval on Tuesday to level up the three-match series at 1-1.

Skipper Kohli contributed 104 of his side’s runs as they successfully chased down their victory target of 299 for the loss of four wickets to send the series into a decider on Friday at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed a huge six to bring the scores level and reach his half century before scoring the winning run with four balls to spare.

Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that were reached in this clash -

- Shaun Marsh struck his 7th ODI century, third at home, second against India and first at Adelaide . Also, this was Marsh’s·second century in 3 innings. Marsh’s century against India came in 2009 at Hyderabad.

- Mohammed Siraj conceded the second most number of runs by an Indian on ODI debut. He returned with figures of 0/76 from his 10 overs. Karsan Ghavri holds the record with 83 runs in 11 overs on his ODI debut against England in 1975.

- Rohit Sharma and Dhawan became only the fourth opening pair in the history of one-day internationals to complete 4000 partnership runs. They became the second India pair after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to reach the milestone.

- Virat Kohli struck his 39th ODI century in Adelaide. The ton was also Kohli’s 64th in international cricket, which takes him one ahead of Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and into the third spot behind former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (71) and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (100).

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 18:38 IST