India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Having taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series against Australia with two close wins in Hyderabad and Nagpur, India will now look to wrap up the series in Ranchi on Friday.

In Hyderabad, after the bowlers restricted the Australians to a modest total, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav steered India home after they were in a spot of bother at 99/4.

In Nagpur, captain Virat Kohli’s 40th ODI century helped India set a 251-run target for the visitors. Some heroic bowling by India saw them triumph by eight runs and take a comprehensive 2-0 lead in the home series.

The hosts will head into third ODI in Ranchi with the aim of sealing the series.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the third ODI between India and Australia:

Where is the third ODI between India and Australia being played?

The third ODI between India and Australia match will be played in Ranchi.

What time does the third ODI between India and Australia begin?

The third ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI series?

The India-Australia ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs Australia ODI series?

The India vs Australia ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

