India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara reveals why he wants ‘chocolate milkshake’ after epic Adelaide century - Watch

After playing one of his best Test knocks, which saved India the blushes on Day 1, Cheteshwar Pujara said that the conditions at Adelaide were tough, hot and humid.

“Although we play a lot of our cricket in India, the heat in Australia is different. It was a tough surface to bat on, initially, but after I settled down after a couple of sessions, I was confident. Once we lost Ashwin, I had to accelerate, I started playing my shots. This was one of my best Test innings,” Pujara said in a video posted by bcci.tv.

Speaking about his recovery process, the right-hander revealed that he will take the ice bath and will see the physio for a massage.

“I’ll have to recover a lot, will see the physio and get a massage. The weather has been really hot and humid. Although, we play a lot of cricket in India, but the heat in Australia is different. I’m not a big fan of ice bath but will have to take it today,” he added.

A big fan of the chocolate milkshake, Pujara said that he had taken his protein shake for recovery which should help in his recovery.

“I did take my protein shake for recovery, hopefully, it will give me some protein today. I should be back on the field tomorrow. Has to be a chocolate milkshake,” he said.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 17:15 IST