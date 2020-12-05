‘Even after 11 years, he continues to be grossly underrated’: Mohammad Kaif feels India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ‘deserves more respect’

cricket

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 12:21 IST

It’s been 11 years since Ravindra Jadeja made his debut for India but it is unfortunate that he continues to be underrated, feels former batsman Mohammad Kaif. Kaif’s reaction comes after Jadeja hit a quickfire 23-ball unbeaten 44 against Australia in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval on Friday and lifted the team to a total of 161/7, when things looked bleak for India at 92/5.

Also Read | ‘He has done great service to the Indian team’: Sanjay Bangar picks India’s opening pair for Australia T20Is

It’s now two matches in a row that Jadeja has saved India the blushes. In the third ODI, Jadeja hit an impressive unbeaten half-century and along with a 92 not out from Hardik Pandya, powered India to a total of 302 from the depths of 152/5. Jadeja started his career as a bowler who could bat, but over the years, his batting stocks have increased with the 31-year-old playing several crucial knocks for India down the order.

Also Read | Smith was hit on head, Labuschagne came out to bat and made runs: Sehwag says Australians shouldn’t complain about Chahal substitution

One of the many memorable Jadeja knocks that come to mind is his fighting half-century against New Zealand in the semifinal of the World Cup last year, which nearly got India home. And yet, there are those who continue to overlook Jadeja despite the amazing set of skills he brings to the table, Kaif reckons.

“For two successive games Ravindra Jadeja showed why he is of so much value to India in white-ball cricket as he provides much needed balance,” Kaif tweeted. “Even after 11 years he continues to be grossly underrated and deserves a lot more respect than he gets. Feel India will miss him dearly.”

For two successive games Ravindra Jadeja showed why he is of so much value to India in white-ball cricket as he provides much needed balance. Even after 11 years he continues to be grossly underrated and deserves a lot more respect than he gets. Feel India will miss him dearly — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 4, 2020

Also Read | ‘We are masters at trying to find a loophole in rules’: Sanjay Manjrekar feels ICC will look into ‘concussion substitute’ rule after Chahal move

The reason Kaif tweeted Jadeja will be missed is because the allrounder was ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Australia due to a concussion. Jadeja copped a blow to the helmet off a Mitchell Starc delivery during the first T20I, and even though he looked fine after the hit and batted on, it was revealed that the all-rounder showed symptoms of concussion after the end of India’s innings. He has been replaced by Shardul Thakur.