India vs Australia: ‘Happy faces and gamer boys’ depart for tough tour down under

The Indian cricket team on Friday left home shores for their month and a half long tour of Australia, which is being seen as a big opportunity for Virat Kohli and his boys to finally break India’s duck in Test series outside the sub-continent.

Kohli’s team has impressed with their performances but failed to win or draw important Test series away from home in South Africa and England this year. With no Steve Smith and David Warner in the Australian ranks, many are backing Kohli’s men to end India draught in away tours and also win the first ever Test series in Australia.

The BCCI on Friday put up pictures of the team at the airport prior to the departure with the message, “ Happy faces and gamer boys before the team’s departure to Australia.”

Happy faces and gamer boys before the team's departure to Australia #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/eZCgdrABCE — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2018

India will play three T20 internationals beginning November 21 and follow it up with four Test matches and three one-day internationals.

India’s ODI and T20I vice-captain, Rohit Sharma, also shared a message with a picture with Yuzvendra Chahal and Khaleel Ahmed on Twitter. “Gangs here and we are ready to jet.”

Gangs here and we are ready to jet ✈️ pic.twitter.com/CsCqm79Kl0 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 16, 2018

India will take on Australia in the three-match T20I series with no Mahendra Singh Dhoni in their ranks. The last time India toured Australia in 2016, they won the T20 international series 3-0.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 13:36 IST