India vs Australia: ‘It’s very special and beautiful moment’, Virat Kohli speaks for the first time on his paternity leave

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 07:23 IST

After being granted paternity leave from the BCCI, India captain Virat Kohli opened up on his return in between the Test series against Australia. The Indian skipper will play just the first match of the four-Test series and then fly back home for the birth of his first child.

On Thursday, Kohli spoke about it during a virtual press conference and said that he had communicated his decision to the selection committee in advance that he wanted to be with his wife Anushka Sharma.

“The decision was made before the selection meeting that I will be flying back before the first Test. It was purely based on the fact that there was a quarantine period in both ways. I wanted to be back in time to be with my wife for the birth of our first child,” said Kohli during the presser.

Kohli described it a special moment, saying he always wanted to be by wife Anushka’s side when the couple’s child arrives. “It is very, very special and a beautiful moment in our lives and that was the reason for my decision that was communicated to the selectors,” he said.

Kohli has been utterly successful with the bat in Australia. He agreed to the fact that while it can be intimidating to play cricket over here, good performance does get the respect it deserves.

“It can be a very intimidating experience if you are not ready mentally and (not have the) skills. In every sport they are very tough, the crowd can be tough on travelling players and rightly so. But, if you perform well, you get a lot of respect. As a sportsman, I am a big fan of it. The stadiums are amazing, always a nice tour full of challenges,” Kohli said.