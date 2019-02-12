India vs Australia: MS Dhoni on verge of another world record

MS Dhoni and records almost go hand in hand as the veteran wicket-keeper batsman has made it a habit to add more accolades to his name in regular intervals. Recently, he became the first India cricketer to play 300 T20 matches when he took the field against New Zealand in Hamilton for the final match of the series.

Dhoni joined the likes of Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik and Dwayne Bravo in an elite list of players with over 300 T20 appearances to their name. The list is topped by West Indies all-rounder Kieran Pollard with 446 appearances.

READ: Dhoni to retire after World Cup 2019? MSK Prasad has his say

The veteran has the chance to add another record to his name as he is just three innings away from becoming the wicket-keeper to have kept wickets in the most innings in all formats of cricket.

Dhoni (594) is two behind South Africa’s Mark Boucher who presently holds the record and the duo is followed in the list by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara with 499 and legendary Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist with 485.

READ: MS Dhoni has done a lot for team India, says Vijay Shankar

Earlier, Dhoni became the joint-third in the list of cricketers with most number of ODIs under his belt for India.

The list is presently being led by Sachin Tendulkar (463), with Rahul Dravid (340) right behind at second. Mohammad Azharuddin is the joint-third as Dhoni has played 334 ODIs for India and 3 ODIs for Asia XI.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 13:08 IST