India vs Australia: ‘MS Dhoni would surely be very proud’ - Steve Smith plays helicopter shot during Bengaluru ODI - Watch

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 16:46 IST

Australia batsman Steve Smith copied Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot to perfection during his fine innings against India in the third ODI in Bengaluru on Sunday. Despite Smith’s century, Australia succumbed to a seven-wicket loss in the final ODI as India clinched the series 2-1. During the course of his 132-ball 131, Smith hit Navdeep Saini for a six, using the helicopter shot.

The official online broadcasters of Canada uploaded the video of the same and their post read: “.@msdhoni would surely be very proud! #BattleOfEquals #INDvAUS”

Smith was in imperious form in Bengaluru and he notched up his 9th ODI century and played the perfect sheet-anchor’s role. However, he got out at the wrong time and this allowed the Indian bowlers to restrict Australia in the latter stages of the first innings.

He got out for 131 off 132 balls and as per former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif, this innings was the reason why Australia could not breach 300.

“One has to give credit to Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for their efforts in the death overs. 80 balls for 80 chalte hain, but when you score 131, you need to do it in 100 or 105 balls. Smith’s inability to accelerate and his slow partnership forced Australia to promote Mitchell Starc as a pinch hitter,” Rashid Latif said in his YouTube channel.

He further went on to say that since the pitch in Bengaluru is an absolute belter and since the ball comes on perfectly under lights, Australia had to score in excess of 300.