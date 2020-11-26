India vs Australia: ‘No one can fill Dhoni’s place,’ Rahul opens up on his wicketkeeper’s role

cricket

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 06:29 IST

It’s been long since the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni embraced the twilight phase of his glorious career and in the process made a plethora of cricketing experts see KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant filling in for his position. Pant’s inconsistent performances paved the way to the rise of KL Rahul as a dependable choice to keep the wickets for the Indian side in white-ball games.

Although Rahul managed to keep good form during the limited-overs series against New Zealand, the batsman is a bit hesitant when it comes to replacing Dhoni in the white-ball format. Rahul is coming off a memorable season at the recently-concluded Indian Premier League with the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). He is expected to don several hats during the anticipated series between India and Australia.

Rahul will be expected to strengthen the batting order of the Men-In-Blue. He will also be seen keeping the wickets in India’s upcoming limited-overs series against Australia. Sharing his thoughts about the same, Rahul talked about Dhoni’s tremendous input into Indian cricket and his equation with spinners of the team.

“Look, obviously, nobody can fill the place of MS Dhoni, he has shown the way to the wicket-keeper batsman on how to do the role perfectly, I think I will probably go and give the spinners the feedback regarding what length can be bowled on different wickets. Wicket-keepers have this responsibility, and I have done this job in one series in New Zealand, so hopefully, I can do the same going ahead,” Rahul said during a virtual press conference.

“I’ve done this in one series in New Zealand and I quite enjoyed it... hopefully, I can get better at reading the game and give good feedback to the bowlers and the captain,” Rahul added at the last.

Alongside Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul is also part of all three squads of Indian Team for the full-fledged tour Down Under.