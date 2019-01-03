India vs Australia: Prolific Cheteshwar Pujara slams 18th Test century, scripts new record

Cheteshwar Pujara has been on a rampage, he set the tone early with a defiant century in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval and has not looked back ever since. 3 centuries in the series followed and with his 18th Test century in Sydney, he became the India batsman to have scored the most number of centuries (3) at the number three position.

He has been prolific this series, and hence, there is little doubt that it is one of his best performances personally when it comes to scoring the most number of centuries in a series.

The rock-like number three has been by far the best batsman from either side across the series against Australia, and brought up his ton in Sydney with a boundary off Mitchell Starc.

It was another innings of patience and concentration, with the 30-year-old reaching three figures in 199 balls with 13 fours.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli breaks yet another Sachin Tendulkar record in Sydney

The landmark was his 18th century in his 68th Test and follows a stellar 123 in the first Test in Adelaide and 106 in the third Test at Melbourne.

Pujara came to the crease when opener KL Rahul was out for nine and, as he has done all series, quickly dug in.

He survived a review decision for caught behind on 12 but was otherwise unmovable.

The experienced right-hander tends not to play much white ball cricket and has credited the extra time he has to prepare for Tests as key to his performances.

(With inputs from AFP)

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 11:47 IST