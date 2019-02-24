India vs Australia: Statistical preview of the first T20I in Visakhapatnam

Cementing spots in their World Cup squad will top the agenda for Indians and Australians alike when their limited-over series starts with the first Twenty20 in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Virat Kohli returns to lead the hosts in their final rubber before this year’s 50-over showpiece with two T20s followed by a five-match one day international series.

While India will be busy with the annual Indian Premier League T20 tournament before heading to the World Cup in England, the defending 50-over world champions will have another opportunity to hone their skills against Pakistan next month.

Let’s take a look a some of the important numbers and records that could be achieved in this clash -

1/5: Australia has won only one T20I out of 5 T20Is against India in India.

50th :Shikhar Dhawan will be playing his 50th T20I for India. He will become only the sixth Indian after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh.

732 days: Pat Cummins will be playing his first T20I after 732 days if he takes the field in 1st T20I vs India, his last T20I was vs Sri Lanka at Adelaide ,2017

2: Rohit Sharma (102) needs 2 sixes to surpass Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle -103 sixes to have most sixes in T20Is.

2: Wickets Jasprit Bumrah needs to complete 50 in T20Is. He will be second India to reach this landmark after Ravichandran Ashwin (52 wickets).

12: Virat Kohli needs 12 more runs to complete 500 T20I runs against AUS. He will be the first batsman to do so.

5: Yuzvendra Chahal needs 5 wickets to complete 50 scalps in T20Is. He will become the second fastest bowler after Ajanta Mendis (26 in T20Is), if he gets these wickets on Sunday.

162.71 vs 124.45: Rishabh Pant’s strikes in IPL is 162.71 against his strike rate in T20Is is 124.45.

4/21: by Jason Behrendorff at Guwahati in 2017 is the only instance where an Australia bowler has picked a 4-for against India in T20Is.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 10:29 IST