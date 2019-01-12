India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul to be replaced by Vijay Shankar and Mayank Agarwal – Report

According to media reports, suspended duo Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are set to be replaced by all-rounder Vijay Shankar and Mayank Agarwal respectively in India’s limited-overs squads for rest of the series against Australia and then New Zealand.

Pandya and Rahul were sent home from Australia by the BCCI CoA (Commitee of Administrators), citing misconduct. The two cricketers were caught in the eye of a controversy for their comments on popular TV show Koffee With Karan.

According to a report published in ESPN Cricinfo, the Indian selectors are set to name Shankar and Agarwal as replacement for the two suspended cricketers.

“Mayank Agarwal for KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar for Pandya are like-for-like replacements suggested by the selectors. They will be joining the team at the earliest,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

If included, it will be the first time that Mayank Agarwal will don the blue of India for the senior side. Earlier, in the Test series against Australia, Agarwal made his debut and featured in the final two Tests, scoring 195 runs in three innings.

While as for Vijay Shankar, he has played five T20Is for India till date and made his debut in India’s trophy-winning campaign at Nidahas Trophy 2018 in Bangladesh.

Earlier, in a letter accessed by Hindustan Times, Rai had written to the CEO Rahul Johri to take immediate action and start the process of enquiry after the suspension notes were sent on Friday evening.

“CEO to commence the enquiry as advised by legal. Since the team is abroad with a squad of 13 now, we will have to complete the enquiry quickly. The players must give their explanation quickly. We must take a view by the time the second ODI is over as we cannot afford to debilitate team strength due to delinquent behaviour in part of some players,” he wrote.

