India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma hold edge over Australia bowlers - Matthew Hayden

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes that Australia have good fast bowling talents in Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff but considering the form of India batsmen, the hosts will hold the edge.

“In the recent series (in Australia), Virat did have some trouble against Richardson, who played beautifully, taking Virat’s wicket thrice. But, I believe it will be a very different scenario this time around. Jhye is young player, not with a lot of experience of playing cricket in India, so I believe Virat will be dominant in this one,” Hayden told Times of India.

On a potential rivalry between Indian opener Rohit Sharma and left-arm Aussie pacer Jason Behrendorff who made his ODI debut in the India series, Hayden said the bowler “is tall, has good pace and bowls into the wicket” and will pose a challenge but also added that the Indian batsman is also in a great touch.

Earlier this year, Australia lost the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series to India at home and will have revenge on their minds when the two teams clash, this time in India.There will be two T20 Internationals and five ODIs.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch feels India are the best in their own conditions and they have to be at their best to beat them in the limited overs games, starting with two T20 internationals from February 24.

“I don’t think you need anything to put a pep in your step when you’re going on an Aussie tour, particularly to India. If you’re slightly off the mark you’re going to get hurt,” Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

