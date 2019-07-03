India vs Bangladesh, Cricket World Cup 2019: Dominant India beat spirited Bangladesh by 28 runs - Watch match highlights

After the jolt they received against England, Indian team bounced back in style to beat Bangladesh by 28 runs and seal their berth in the semi-finals. Rohit Sharma starred with the bat as he smacked his fourth century in the World Cup and he was given good assistance by KL Rahul. Bangladesh were spirited in their chase of 315, but Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya kept chipping away at the wickets as they fell eventually ran out of steam.

“I mean Bangladesh has played some really good cricket in the tournament. They deserve a lot of credit for the fight they put up, even till the last wicket I think they were in the game. We had to work hard for the win but very happy that we saw ‘Q’ (Qualified) in front of the team in the table now. Another game as an opportunity for us to do the same things we have done so far in the tournament, and I think that will keep us in the frame of mind heading towards the semi-final,” Indian captain Virat Kohli said after the match.

Rohit Sharma was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant century and said that the pitch was a great one to bat on and he felt good right from the beginning.

“I had a great feeling right at the start. The pitch was good to bat on. Initially wanted to take some time and then assess where we go from there. That’s how it has been for me at this World Cup,” Rohit said at the post-match press-conference.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 10:43 IST