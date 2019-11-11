India vs Bangladesh: India, Bangladesh teams arrive in Indore for first Test

cricket

Nov 11, 2019

The India and Bangladesh cricket teams arrived in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for the first Test scheduled to start on November 14.

The two squads reached Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport by a special plane from Nagpur, where they played the third and final T20 International on Sunday, and then headed for their respective hotels here, an MP Cricket Association (MPCA) official said.

Cricket lovers flocked to the airport to get a glimpse of their favourite stars, an official said.

Deepak Chahar claimed the best-ever Twenty20 international bowling figures of six for seven as India clinched a 2-1 series triumph over Bangladesh with a 30-run win on Sunday.

Chahar, a medium-pace bowler, finished the match with a hat-trick to bowl out Bangladesh for 144 in 19.2 overs while chasing 175 for victory in Nagpur.

Chahar became the first Indian bowler to get a T20 hat-trick as he went past Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis, who had figures of 6-8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Left-handed opener Mohammad Naim made 81 and put on 98 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Mithun, who made 27, but the rest of the batting faltered in the chase.

Chahar, who wiped out the tail with a wicket with the last ball of his third over and two at the start of his fourth, was ably supported by fellow paceman Shivam Dube who claimed three wickets.

It was a special effort by the Indian bowlers who found it difficult to grip the ball due to late-evening dew.