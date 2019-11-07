India vs Bangladesh: Liton Das survives stumping despite falling short of crease - Watch

cricket

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:00 IST

After the defeat in the first T20I in Delhi, India had their task cut out when they took on Bangladesh in Rajkot. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first, but his bowlers were put under immense pressure by the Bangladesh openers. Khaleel Ahmed was pounded all over the place as the visitors rocketed to 54 for no loss at the end of the powerplay overs.

However, the biggest talking point of the first six overs came in the sixth over when Yuzvendra Chahal came on to bowl and hit his stride immediately. The third ball of the over was a beautifully tossed up delivery, Liton came down the track and attempted a cross-batted slog across the line of the delivery, but missed the ball as it spun away. Rishabh Pant collected the delivery and whipped off the bails. The umpire, however, referred it to the third umpire who saw different angles and gave the batsman a reprieve as replays showed that Pant had made first contact with the ball infront of the stumps - and hence, the ball was called a no ball.

Here’s what the MCC LAWS say:

27.3.2 In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball.

27.3.1 The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker’s end or the striker attempts a run.