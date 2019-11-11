India vs Bangladesh: Yuzvendra Chahal beats Jasprit Bumrah’s mark to achieve huge T20I milestone

cricket

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 11:01 IST

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal surpassed Jasprit Bumrah to become the quickest Indian bowler to take 50 T20I wickets on Sunday. The right-arm bowler achieved the feat in the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh in Nagpur when he cleaned up the opposition captain Mahmudullah for 8. Chahal, who had 49 T20I wickets before the match, reached the landmark with the wicket. While the spinner took 34 T20I appearances to achieve the feat, Bumrah had taken 41 matches to reach the landmark.

Apart from Chahal and Bumrah, the only other Indian with 50 wickets in the shortest format is Ravichandran Ashwin who had taken 42 appearances to reach the landmark.

Overall, Chahal is the fifth fastest bowler to scalp 50 T20I wickets, only after Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis (26 matches), South Africa’s Imran Tahir (31 matches), Afghanistan Rashid Khan (31 matches), and Bangladesh (33 matches).

Chahal is currently the third leading Indian bowler in terms of wickets in T20Is and needs just one three more to surpass Ashwin and take the top spot in the list.

Meamwhile, speedster Deepak Chahar claimed the best-ever Twenty20 international bowling figures of six for seven as India clinched a 2-1 series triumph over Bangladesh with a 30-run win on Sunday. Chahar, a medium-pace bowler, finished the match with a hat-trick to bowl out Bangladesh for 144 in 19.2 overs while chasing 175 for victory in Nagpur. Chahar became the first Indian bowler to get a T20 hat-trick as he went past Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis, who had figures of 6-8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Left-handed opener Mohammad Naim made 81 and put on 98 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Mithun, who made 27, but the rest of the batting faltered in the chase. Chahar, who wiped out the tail with a wicket with the last ball of his third over and two at the start of his fourth, was ably supported by fellow paceman Shivam Dube who claimed three wickets.