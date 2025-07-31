India vs England 5th Test Live Updates Day 1: Selection dilemma for Shubman Gill and co. before decisive fifth match
India vs England 5th Test Live Updates Day 1: IND vs ENG: India enter the fifth Test match at the Oval with the chance to level the series at 2-2, but will need a good start on Day 1. Follow all the live updates in the buildup to this crucial Test match.
India vs England 5th Test Live Updates Day 1: IND vs ENG: A long summer of Test match cricket comes down to this: a decisive fifth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India, with the hosts leading the series 2-1 but India having the chance to retain to rotating trophy once again for a fourth series in a row, only if they can find a win....Read More
It is therefore a beautifully simple equation as we head to the Kia Oval in London for the last match of this enthralling series, and it’s only right that the series is this tight and undecided heading to the fifth match: all four matches thus far have reached the fifth day with things in the balance, most of those matches being there for the win for either team.
With key players missing, batters in top form, and plenty of drama in the lead-up to this match as tempers erupted on and off the pitch, the stage is set for a chaotic and enthralling end to the series for Shubman Gill and his team. Thanks to third innings centuries from his bat in conjunction with Washington Sundar (batting at number 5) and Ravindra Jadeja, India rescued a dire situation in Manchester.
Add to this the response Jadeja and Sundar faced late in the day from the England players as they tried to reach their respective centuries, and it cut a figure of a home team frustrated, tired, and a little mentally drained from how much Gill’s young Indian team was pushing them. India are unlucky to be down in this series, with spurts of bad cricket being their undoing — but at the moment, it feels like they have the momentum just a touch in their favour, and that could prove to be significant.
However, India will miss their best player and their talismanic fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who they have been able to rely on for spectacular performances. However, there are some who see this as a blessing in disguise: not having Bumrah to rely on seems to bring the ebay out of India’s other seamers, and with the pacer off his best in Manchester and clearly struggling physically, giving him a rest for a fresher bowler might just prove to be more helpful than Indian fans want to admit.
But India are not the only ones struggling with injury. Across the divide is an England team who will be without their terrific leader, the man who has shouldered the burden to take responsibility and lead from the front, and injured that shoulder in the process. Ben Stokes’ importance to the English team cannot be understated: not only is he the forward-thinking captain that is essential for the Bazball approach to work, but was also making a massive difference with ball as he took telling wickets that had huge impact on every game.
Along with Stokes, Jofra Archer is also missing, meaning there are a series of changes as England try to find the right balance for this match, where they will be captained by Ollie Pope. India’s team plans, meanwhile, remain uncertain, with changes certain to happen but with various players battling it out for very few spots. A debut for Arshdeep Singh, a chance for Kuldeep Yadav, or sticking with the tried-and-tested method used by coach Gautam Gambhir thus far in his young Test match tenure?
India vs England 5th Test Live Updates Day 1: India without Bumrah, but plenty of fighting spirit and resilience
India vs England 5th Test Live Updates Day 1: India looked down and out of the series for large parts of Days 3 and 4 at Old Trafford, as they were completely dominated by England and on the verge of falling to an unassailable 3-1 deficit. But then came captain Gill and KL Rahul showing all the application and patience, and Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja batting out a steely draw.
India were on the back foot, but gave themselves a lifeline. Do they have the firepower to make it count now?
India vs England 5th Test Live Updates Day 1: England enter with narrow 2-1 lead
India vs England 5th Test Live Updates Day 1: Thanks to wins at Headingley and Lord's, England enjoy a narrow advantage — but it's hard to say the hosts have been very convincing thus far, winning tight games and depending on clutch performances. Their best performance arguably came at Old Trafford, but they don't have a win to show for it. Is momentum against them now?
India vs England 5th Test Live Updates Day 1: Good afternoon, hello and welcome!
India vs England 5th Test Live Updates Day 1: Hope you had time to catch your breath in the brief three day window between these two Test matches. Very little time for recovery for the players: out of the frying pan in Manchester, in the fire in London. A month and a half of cricket in the English summer comes down to this: can the hosts hold on for a series win, or will India be the ones to retain the honours?
Live updates as we build up to the start of Day 1 and take you all the way through it, right here.