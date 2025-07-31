India vs England 5th Test Live Updates Day 1: Selection dilemma for Shubman Gill and co. before decisive fifth match

India vs England 5th Test Live Updates Day 1: IND vs ENG: A long summer of Test match cricket comes down to this: a decisive fifth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India, with the hosts leading the series 2-1 but India having the chance to retain to rotating trophy once again for a fourth series in a row, only if they can find a win....Read More

It is therefore a beautifully simple equation as we head to the Kia Oval in London for the last match of this enthralling series, and it’s only right that the series is this tight and undecided heading to the fifth match: all four matches thus far have reached the fifth day with things in the balance, most of those matches being there for the win for either team.

With key players missing, batters in top form, and plenty of drama in the lead-up to this match as tempers erupted on and off the pitch, the stage is set for a chaotic and enthralling end to the series for Shubman Gill and his team. Thanks to third innings centuries from his bat in conjunction with Washington Sundar (batting at number 5) and Ravindra Jadeja, India rescued a dire situation in Manchester.

Add to this the response Jadeja and Sundar faced late in the day from the England players as they tried to reach their respective centuries, and it cut a figure of a home team frustrated, tired, and a little mentally drained from how much Gill’s young Indian team was pushing them. India are unlucky to be down in this series, with spurts of bad cricket being their undoing — but at the moment, it feels like they have the momentum just a touch in their favour, and that could prove to be significant.

However, India will miss their best player and their talismanic fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who they have been able to rely on for spectacular performances. However, there are some who see this as a blessing in disguise: not having Bumrah to rely on seems to bring the ebay out of India’s other seamers, and with the pacer off his best in Manchester and clearly struggling physically, giving him a rest for a fresher bowler might just prove to be more helpful than Indian fans want to admit.

But India are not the only ones struggling with injury. Across the divide is an England team who will be without their terrific leader, the man who has shouldered the burden to take responsibility and lead from the front, and injured that shoulder in the process. Ben Stokes’ importance to the English team cannot be understated: not only is he the forward-thinking captain that is essential for the Bazball approach to work, but was also making a massive difference with ball as he took telling wickets that had huge impact on every game.

Along with Stokes, Jofra Archer is also missing, meaning there are a series of changes as England try to find the right balance for this match, where they will be captained by Ollie Pope. India’s team plans, meanwhile, remain uncertain, with changes certain to happen but with various players battling it out for very few spots. A debut for Arshdeep Singh, a chance for Kuldeep Yadav, or sticking with the tried-and-tested method used by coach Gautam Gambhir thus far in his young Test match tenure?