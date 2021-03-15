India vs England: Ben Stokes drops a sitter to gift Ishan Kishan a reprieve on debut - WATCH

It turned out to be a dream debut for Ishan Kishan who stole the show with his terrific batting against England in the 2nd T20I on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The youngster from Jharkhand slammed a 32-ball 56 and became only the second Indian batter to score a half-century on his T20I debut.

Ishan’s quickfire knock was laced with five boundaries and four maximums. His fearless batting against the English bowlers impressed the experts of the game. However, the youngster also had luck by his side as he was dropped by Ben Stokes at long-on while batting on 40.

The incident took place during the eight over when Ishan played a completely mistimed lofted shot off Adil Rashid’s bowling. Stokes got into the position to take the catch and provide the visitors with a much-needed breakthrough after a disappointing start. But the all-rounder dropped a sitter which allowed debutant Ishan Kishan to go on and notch his maiden half-century.

Check out the video:

Ishan's scintillating innings on debut and Kohli's paced-up knock guided India to a seven-wicket series-levelling win. The young southpaw, however, admitted that he was a little nervous during his debut innings.

“Obviously, it is not pressure to play for India, it is a privilege and proud feeling to represent your country and wear the blue jersey. Before the match, I was told to go and open the innings and play freely the way I play in IPL. I was told not to take extra pressure. But it being my first game I was a little nervous while going at the ground,” Ishan said at the post-match presentation.

“But when you wear the jersey of your country that pressure simply goes away and you try to give your best,” he added.

The left-handed batsman credited the IPL for his growth. Kishan plays for Mumbai Indians.

“It obviously helped (to face the likes of Mumbai Indians teammates Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah) in the nets. They are very pacy bowlers and to hit shots against them gives confidence. In IPL you get to face quality bowlers from across the world and you start getting used to these bowlers. And I think that really helped me,” he said.