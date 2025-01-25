India vs England Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch IND vs ENG Live on TV and online

Suryakumar Yadav's India made a winning return to the T20I format as the hosts defeated England comprehensively in the first match of the five-game series. England's batters, such as Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, and Harry Brook, had no answers to the trial by spin, and as a result, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel made full use. India vs England Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, where and how to watch IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live streaming on TV and online. (ANI Photo)

Arshdeep Singh broke the back of England's batting lineup up top, and in the process, he became India's leading T20I wicket-taker, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal.

Abhishek Sharma then hit a whirlwind 79 to help India chase down the total comprehensively inside 13 overs and with seven wickets in hand.

Mohammed Shami did not find a place in the XI for the first T20I, and it remains to be seen whether management will field him in the Chennai game.

On the other hand, England have already announced their 12 for the game. Brydon Carse has replaced Gus Atkinson, who was hit for 22 runs in one over by Sanju Samson in the first T20I.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel.

England's 12-member squad for the 2nd T20I: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (WK), Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jamie Smith.

Here are all the streaming details for the 2nd T20I between India and England

When will the 2nd T20I between India and England be played?

The 2nd T20I between India and England will be played on Saturday, January 25. The match will begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between India and England be played?

The 2nd T20I between India and England will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between India and England?

The 2nd T20I between India and England will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Telugu (HD & SD), and Star Sports 1 Kannada (SD) will broadcast the first game of the five-match series.

Where will the live streaming for the 2nd T20I between India and England be available?

The 2nd T20I between India and England will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.