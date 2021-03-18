‘The first six he hit off me was a hell of a shot’: Mark Wood explains how Virat Kohli foiled his game plan
England pacer Mark Wood caused some serious damage to the Indian batting line-up during the third T20I in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The right-arm quick removed both openers – KL Rahul (0) and Rohit Sharma (15) within the powerplay and then returned in the 15 over to get rid of Shreyas Iyer (9).
Wood had conceded just 17 runs in his first three overs. But then he faced Virat Kohli in his final over and witnessed his economy getting ruined. The Indian skipper smashed a total of 17 runs in that over, including two maximums and a boundary.
ALSO READ | 'His failure is pushing the entire team into a whirlpool': Ramiz Raja expects better from rollicking India batsman
Reacting to Kohli’s power-hitting, Wood said that the Indian captain played some really good shots and ‘good players are allowed to do that’.
“We have a plan as a group. Chris Jordon is an experienced bowler. We decide on the ball we are going to bowl and then you try to execute that. The plan was good but the execution was wrong. On a couple of balls, I felt I executed what I wanted to bowl, but Kohli just played good shots and good players are allowed to do that. The first six he hit off me, was a hell of a shot,” said Wood.
“If you allow good players to get in, he got in and he took his time and he caught up with it in the end. He is a fantastic player, but we were pleased with the score we kept them too. I will take the battering in the end for the early wickets which I got,” he added.
Wood revealed that how his stint with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League helped him learning quite a few things, especially the art of bowling slower balls, from Indian pacer Shardul Thakur.
“Watching the Indian bowlers, I have played with Shardul Thakur in CSK, I have looked at his slower ball, that is something I can adapt in my game. Behind the scenes, I am trying to learn a few new things. It is always about picking up things, these are the conditions we will face in the World Cup,” he said.
ALSO READ | Put those two in this team and they just make it so good: Michael Vaughan
India and England will now lock horns in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He will be disappointed: VVS explains what’s going wrong with Rahul’s technique
- In the last three games, the Karnataka batsman has registered scores of 1, 0 and 0. Despite his poor run, Rahul has been backed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KL Rahul caught in a downward spiral
- With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, and facing a must-win fourth game here on Thursday, the focus is on an off-colour Rahul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘The first six he hit off me was a hell of a shot’: Mark Wood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India predicted XI for 4th T20I: Will Kohli and Co. give Rahul another chance?
- India vs England 4th T20I: Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batsman got going on Tuesday and the bowlers were later taken to cleaners by England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sehwag reveals what could have led to Virat Kohli's obsession with fitness
- Even when Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarty failed their fitness tests ahead of the T20I series, Kohli has emphasised that there is no compromise on that ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Watching their bowlers': Wood gearing up for T20 World Cup with a slow yorker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His failure is pushing the entire team into a whirlpool': Raja on India batsman
- India vs England: "He usually takes off from there and flattens the opposition. Because of his failures, his lack of big-hitting, the entire team has been pushed into a whirlpool," Raja said about the India batsman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INDW vs SAW, 4th ODI: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘India’s current batting line-up isn’t in their best interest’: Ajay Jadeja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Players lacked game time, says Raman after 1-4 defeat to SA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I think bowling came second': KKR talisman Sunil Narine reveals his first love
- IPL 2021: Sunil Narine is the 8th most successful bowler in IPL with 127 wickets from 120 matches. He picked up 24 wickets and finished second in the race for the Purple Cap in 2012, the season when KKR won their maiden title.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With yet another drop catch, Virat Kohli registers unwanted fielding record
- India vs England: The India captain has dropped the most number of catches in T20Is since 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 4th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- India vs England 4th T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 4th T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One Pakistan player tests COVID-19 positive ahead of South Africa tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Would have been an even more one-sided game': Inzamam on India's only positive
- India vs England: Inzamam-Ul-Haq has weighed in on India's performance in the third T20I, saying their total was not strong enough to challenge England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox