India vs England, World Cup 2019: Birmingham weather might play a key role

The weather at Birmingham might play a key role in the crucial ICC World Cup 2019 encounter between India and England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India will look to seal their spot in the semi-finals by beating the hosts on Sunday. As for England, they desperately need a win to stand any chance of making it into the next round of the showpiece event.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted an image of social media showing the weather conditions of Birmingham, a day ahead of the clash. The post read: “And warm and sunny welcome here at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.”

And warm and sunny welcome here at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/nRYLhbq17t — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2019

Birmingham weather for India vs England World Cup match

The entire day is expected to be like this as weather forecast suggests that there is almost zero chances of rain. The players also sweat it out in the nets on the eve of the clash in the bright, sunny conditions of Birmingham.

The temperature is likely to hover between 14-21 degrees, which might make the spinners come into play. The pitches in England in the last week or so have shown signs of wear and tear and the bright sunshine at Birmingham on Sunday will only make the pitch drier. India’s wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal certainly won’t mind that. England, too have the likes of Moeen Ali and Rashid Khan to exploit the conditions.

Ahead of the contest, India skipper Virat Kohli once again gave his backing to wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has come under-fire recently for his slow batting in the tournament.

“After the last game he went into the nets,he worked hard, he put in a performance, got us to a winning total & we won the game, we got 2 points,” Kohli told reporters at Edgbaston. “So we are very very happy & comfortable with where we stand as a team & how the batting is going at the moment.”

“We have total belief in him. He has stood up for the team many times, especially if you look at this calendar year & performances he has given. I don’t think it’s fair to point out 1-2 performances which anyone can falter with the bat. We’re not looking too much into it,” Kohli added.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 09:19 IST