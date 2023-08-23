India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live score updates: IND eye whitewash, IRE play for pride
India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live score updates: Catch the live updates of the 3rd T20I between India and Ireland at The Village, Dublin.
India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live score updates: After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India will now aim for a whitewash when they meet Ireland in the 3rd T20I at The Village, Dublin. India produced an all-round show in the previous encounter and won the match by 33 runs. Batting first India piled a stiff 185/5 on the board with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading India's charge. Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube then helped India finish on a high. In response, India's pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna produced another clinical display. The duo along with Ravi Bishnoi finished with two wickets each as Ireland could only manage 152/8 in their 20 overs.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 23, 2023 05:05 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE score: Good signs for India
Jasprit Bumrah and Praisdh Krishna have been right on money despite this being their first series after returning from a long injury layoff.
Both the bowlers have accounted for four wickets each, and have completed their four-over quotas without showing any sign of discomfort.
These are good signs for India especially with the Asia Cup, and ODI World Cup approaching fast.
- Aug 23, 2023 04:52 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE score: Who will travel for the Asia Cup
Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna are the four players, who will travel to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup.
Samson is traveling as a backup player, while others are part of the 17-member squad announced by BCCI two days ago.
- Aug 23, 2023 04:47 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE score: What next for Team India
After the conclusion of the Ireland tour a few members, who are part of the tour will travel to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023, which starts from next week.
- Aug 23, 2023 04:36 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE score: How has the series fared so far
India have won both the matches they've played so far.
The Men In Blue won the first T20I by two runs as per the DLS method, then secured a 33-run victory in the second encounter.
- Aug 23, 2023 04:28 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and Ireland at The Village, Dublin. India have a 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will be looking to complete a clean sweep heading into the final T20I. Ireland, on the other hand, play for pride. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match.