News / Cricket / India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live score updates: IND eye whitewash, IRE play for pride
Live

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live score updates: IND eye whitewash, IRE play for pride

Aug 23, 2023 05:05 PM IST
OPEN APP

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live score updates: Catch the live updates of the 3rd T20I between India and Ireland at The Village, Dublin.

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live score updates: After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India will now aim for a whitewash when they meet Ireland in the 3rd T20I at The Village, Dublin. India produced an all-round show in the previous encounter and won the match by 33 runs. Batting first India piled a stiff 185/5 on the board with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading India's charge. Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube then helped India finish on a high. In response, India's pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna produced another clinical display. The duo along with Ravi Bishnoi finished with two wickets each as Ireland could only manage 152/8 in their 20 overs.  

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live score updates
India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live score updates(BCCI Twitter)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 23, 2023 05:05 PM IST

    India vs Ireland LIVE score: Good signs for India

    Jasprit Bumrah and Praisdh Krishna have been right on money despite this being their first series after returning from a long injury layoff.

    Both the bowlers have accounted for four wickets each, and have completed their four-over quotas without showing any sign of discomfort.

    These are good signs for India especially with the Asia Cup, and ODI World Cup approaching fast.

  • Aug 23, 2023 04:52 PM IST

    India vs Ireland LIVE score: Who will travel for the Asia Cup

    Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna are the four players, who will travel to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup.

    Samson is traveling as a backup player, while others are part of the 17-member squad announced by BCCI two days ago.

  • Aug 23, 2023 04:47 PM IST

    India vs Ireland LIVE score: What next for Team India

    After the conclusion of the Ireland tour a few members, who are part of the tour will travel to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023, which starts from next week.

  • Aug 23, 2023 04:36 PM IST

    India vs Ireland LIVE score: How has the series fared so far

    India have won both the matches they've played so far. 

    The Men In Blue won the first T20I by two runs as per the DLS method, then secured a 33-run victory in the second encounter.

  • Aug 23, 2023 04:28 PM IST

    India vs Ireland LIVE score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and Ireland at The Village, Dublin. India have a 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will be looking to complete a clean sweep heading into the final T20I. Ireland, on the other hand, play for pride. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs ireland

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live score: IND eye whitewash, IRE play for pride

cricket
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 04:52 PM IST

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live score updates: Catch the live updates of the 3rd T20I between India and Ireland at The Village, Dublin.

Live India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live score updates(BCCI Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Baffled Harbhajan pulls no punches in blunt 'Chahal' warning for Team India

The former India spinner spoke in detail about Yuzvendra Chahal's snub from Team India squad for Asia Cup 2023.

Harbhajan Singh (R) has criticised the decision to drop Yuzvendra Chahal from India's squad for Asia Cup 2023(File/YouTube)
cricket
Published on Aug 23, 2023 04:16 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Ashwin has not been treated well. 712 wickets, what more does he need to do?'

Former India pacer, Ghavri went to the extent of claiming that Ashwin does not get the treatment from the Indian team management he deserves.

R Ashwin and Rohit Sharma(Getty)
cricket
Published on Aug 23, 2023 03:12 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Very upset and hurt': Heath Streak reacts to 'rumours and lies' of his 'death'

A visibly disappointed Heath Streak urged everyone to take more responsibility when it comes to delivering news.

Heath Streak is alive and recovering from cancer.(X)
cricket
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 04:09 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Don't degrade others because your favourite is not in Asia Cup team': Ashwin

In a detailed analysis of India's Asia Cup 2023 squad, the all-rounder backed the choices of the selectors and slammed those criticising some of the picks.

India's Tilak Varma celebrates with teammates(AP)
cricket
Published on Aug 23, 2023 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, where and how to watch

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live Streaming For Free: India will be looking to secure a series sweep and maintain their 100 percent record against Ireland.

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live streaming:(BCCI Twitter)
cricket
Published on Aug 23, 2023 12:38 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Election Commission to designate cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'national icon'

A memorandum of understanding will be signed between Tendulkar and the poll panel. As part of the three-year agreement, Tendulkar will spread voter awareness.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar(AFP)
cricket
Published on Aug 23, 2023 12:17 PM IST
PTI |

The Samson predicament: Batting position in Indian team to blame, says ex-batter

Sanju Samson has been included in India's Asia Cup squad only as a reserve player.

Sanju Samson hasn't been able to cement a spot for himself in the Indian team
cricket
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 11:28 AM IST
ByRohit Mundayur

BCCI chief selector Agarkar's KL Rahul answer earns praise from ex-India star

Sanjay Manjrekar was all praise for Ajit Agarkar as the chief selector answered several buzzing questions in his first media interaction.

Sanjay Manjrekar was all praise for Ajit Agarkar (PTI-ANI)
cricket
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Gambhir picks Hardik's backup in India Asia Cup team, ex-chief selector rejects

Gautam Gambhir and ex-chief selector disagreed over Hardik Pandya's backup in India's Asia Cup squad.

Shivam Dube plays against Ireland
cricket
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 10:55 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Last chance for Samson, Tilak Varma before Asia Cup: India likely XI vs Ireland

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I: With the series already in their pocket, India will hope for some good performances from their Asia Cup-bound players.

India predicted XI vs Ireland 3rd T20I(BCCI Twitter)
cricket
Published on Aug 23, 2023 07:57 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Heath Streak, Zimbabwe cricket legend, 'very much' alive, rumours of death fake

Heath Streak, the legendary Zimbabwe cricketer, is alive.

File photo of Heath Streak(Zimbabwe Cricket/Twitter)
cricket
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 11:24 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ganguly's verdict on India's Asia Cup squad, warns World Cup contenders

Sourav Ganguly has issued a fresh warning to World Cup contenders as India have announced a Jasprit Bumrah-starrer squad for the Asia Cup.

Ganguly has welcomed the return of Bumrah(AFP-PTI)
cricket
Updated on Aug 23, 2023 08:59 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Rape-accused Sandeep Lamichhane stays back as Nepal head to Asia Cup without him

Lamichhane must attend the latest hearing in the case on Sunday, and Nepal team management hoped he would be able to later join the Asia Cup squad.

File image of Sandeep Lamichhane.(File)
cricket
Published on Aug 23, 2023 06:21 AM IST
AFP |

‘Kohli has become a scapegoat. Remember what happened to Sachin in 2007 WC'

Shastri has been handed a brutal Sachin Tendulkar reminder from 2007 World Cup over his idea to send Kohli at No. 4 in ODIs

Ravi Shastri revealed that he had contemplated Virat Kohli as a No. 4 option in 2019 World Cup as well
cricket
Published on Aug 23, 2023 06:17 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out