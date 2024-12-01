India vs Japan Live Streaming, U19 Asia Cup: When and where to watch IND vs JPN U19 match on TV, online
U19 Asia Cup: India will take on Japan in the Youth Asia Cup on Monday, December 2.
India will look to return to winning ways in the U19 Asia Cup when the Mohammed Amaan-led side takes the field against Japan on Monday in Sharjah. India faced a 43-run loss against Pakistan in their opening match of the tournament. The batters put up a disappointing show as they failed to chase down 282 against Pakistan.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently became the youngest-ever IPL signing also left a lot to be desired after the 13-year-old departed after scoring just one run. The wonder kid was recently picked up by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction in Jeddah for INR 1.1 crore.
- Total Match
- 111
- Total Runs
- 3284
- Highest Score
- 128 runs
- Total Match
- 115
- Total Runs
- 3127
- Highest Score
- 96 runs
- Total Match
- 50
- Total Runs
- 1326
- Highest Score
- 104 runs
- Wickets
- 3
- Best Bowling
- 2/29
- Total Match
- 65
- Total Runs
- 29
- Highest Score
- 10 runs
- Wickets
- 76
- Best Bowling
- 5/32
- Total Match
- 260
- Total Runs
- 37
- Highest Score
- 8 runs
- Wickets
- 205
- Best Bowling
- 5/40
- Total Match
- 107
- Total Runs
- 3582
- Highest Score
- 124 runs
- Total Match
- 132
- Total Runs
- 4683
- Highest Score
- 132 runs
- Total Match
- 104
- Total Runs
- 83
- Highest Score
- 17 runs
- Wickets
- 121
- Best Bowling
- 4/18
- Total Match
- 35
- Total Runs
- 195
- Highest Score
- 27 runs
- Wickets
- 46
- Best Bowling
- 3/15
- Total Match
- 12
- Total Runs
- -
- Highest Score
- -
- Wickets
- 12
- Best Bowling
- 3/24
- Total Match
- 93
- Total Runs
- 109
- Highest Score
- 14 runs
- Wickets
- 93
- Best Bowling
- 4/21
- Total Match
- 41
- Total Runs
- 105
- Highest Score
- 29 runs
- Wickets
- 51
- Best Bowling
- 4/15
- Total Match
- 21
- Total Runs
- 653
- Highest Score
- 89 runs
- Total Match
- 105
- Total Runs
- 2644
- Highest Score
- 99 runs
- Wickets
- -
- Best Bowling
- -
- Total Match
- 40
- Total Runs
- 730
- Highest Score
- 49 runs
In the Youth Asia Cup, India is placed in Group B alongside Pakistan, Japan, and UAE.
Squads:
India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.
Japan: Koji Hardgrave Abe (c), Charles Hinze, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Hugo Kelly, Timothy Moore, Skyler Nakayama-Cook, Daniel Panckhurst, Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Aarav Tiwari, Kai Wall, Yuto Yageta, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Max Yonekawa-Lynn.
Here are the India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup live streaming and telecast details
When will the India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup match be held?
The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup match will take place on Monday, December 2.
Where will the India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup match be held?
The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
When will the India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup match begin?
The India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup Group B match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.
Where will the India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup match be telecast?
The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup Group B match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
Where will the India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup match be streamed live?
The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup Group B match can be streamed live through the Sony LIV app and website.