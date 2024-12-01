Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India vs Japan Live Streaming, U19 Asia Cup: When and where to watch IND vs JPN U19 match on TV, online

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 01, 2024 05:19 PM IST

U19 Asia Cup: India will take on Japan in the Youth Asia Cup on Monday, December 2.

India will look to return to winning ways in the U19 Asia Cup when the Mohammed Amaan-led side takes the field against Japan on Monday in Sharjah. India faced a 43-run loss against Pakistan in their opening match of the tournament. The batters put up a disappointing show as they failed to chase down 282 against Pakistan.

India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi fields during the men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)(AFP)
India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi fields during the men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)(AFP)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently became the youngest-ever IPL signing also left a lot to be desired after the 13-year-old departed after scoring just one run. The wonder kid was recently picked up by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction in Jeddah for INR 1.1 crore.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

In the Youth Asia Cup, India is placed in Group B alongside Pakistan, Japan, and UAE.

Squads:

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

Japan: Koji Hardgrave Abe (c), Charles Hinze, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Hugo Kelly, Timothy Moore, Skyler Nakayama-Cook, Daniel Panckhurst, Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Aarav Tiwari, Kai Wall, Yuto Yageta, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Max Yonekawa-Lynn.

Here are the India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup match be held?

The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup match will take place on Monday, December 2.

Where will the India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup match be held?

The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will the India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup match begin?

The India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup Group B match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup match be telecast?

The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup Group B match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup match be streamed live?

The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup Group B match can be streamed live through the Sony LIV app and website.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On