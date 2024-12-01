India vs Japan Live Streaming, U19 Asia Cup: When and where to watch IND vs JPN U19 match on TV, online

India will look to return to winning ways in the U19 Asia Cup when the Mohammed Amaan-led side takes the field against Japan on Monday in Sharjah. India faced a 43-run loss against Pakistan in their opening match of the tournament. The batters put up a disappointing show as they failed to chase down 282 against Pakistan. India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi fields during the men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)(AFP)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently became the youngest-ever IPL signing also left a lot to be desired after the 13-year-old departed after scoring just one run. The wonder kid was recently picked up by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction in Jeddah for INR 1.1 crore.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

In the Youth Asia Cup, India is placed in Group B alongside Pakistan, Japan, and UAE.

Squads:

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

Japan: Koji Hardgrave Abe (c), Charles Hinze, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Hugo Kelly, Timothy Moore, Skyler Nakayama-Cook, Daniel Panckhurst, Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Aarav Tiwari, Kai Wall, Yuto Yageta, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Max Yonekawa-Lynn.

Here are the India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup match be held?

The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup match will take place on Monday, December 2.

Where will the India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup match be held?

The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will the India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup match begin?

The India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup Group B match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup match be telecast?

The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup Group B match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup match be streamed live?

The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup Group B match can be streamed live through the Sony LIV app and website.