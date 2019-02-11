India vs New Zealand: Harbhajan Singh has his say on Dinesh Karthik denying single to Krunal Pandya

The third T20I match between India and New Zealand went down to the wire with 16 wins needed for the visitors to claim a historic series win. But, with India needing 14 runs off 5 balls, Dinesh Karthik played out a dot ball off Tim Southee and in the next ball, he slammed the ball towards long-on but sent Krunal Pandya back when the latter wanted to rotate the strike. The Tamil Nadu cricketer hit a six off the last ball, but it was too late.

Senior India cricketer Harbhajan Singh was quite critical of Dinesh Karthik and said that if the wicketkeeper batsman decided to take the single, the result of the match could have been different.

“This last T20I could have gone either way and any team could have won but a little mistake from Dinesh Karthik that he did not take that single and may be we could have won this game too. Somewhere I felt Krunal Pandya could have tried, he had got 18-19 runs in the previous over from Southee. So if that one mistake would not have been made, may be the result of the match and the series would have been different,” he told Sports Tak.

Although he was not pleased with Karthik’s decision during the final match, Harbhajan believes that the Indian cricket team had a lot of positives to take from their long tour of Australia and New Zealand.

“India have gained a lot for sure. Australia and New Zealand tours are not easy and it was a long tour. Mentally you get tired by the time you reach the last game but overall I feel we have gained a lot. A lot of good things happened, beating Australia in Australia and then coming to New Zealand and dominating them in one-days,” he said.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 12:20 IST