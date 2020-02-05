e-paper
India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul is India’s ‘swiss knife’ says Mohammed Kaif

IND vs NZ: KL Rahul though found a way to bounce back with some excellent knocks in limited overs cricket. Rishabh Pant’s failures with the bat opened a small door and Rahul was ready to accept the challenge.

cricket Updated: Feb 05, 2020 12:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
India's KL Rahul bats during a One Day International cricket between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand.
India's KL Rahul bats during a One Day International cricket between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand.(AP)
         

‘Cricket is a game a of great uncertainties’. This age old adage about the game has been proved right again and again through various instances. Take for example the case of KL Rahul. The stylish batsman found his international career at crossroads after repeated failures in Test cricket as an opener. Newcomers were grabbing their chances with both arms and Rahul was relegated to the bench.

Rahul though found a way to bounce back with some excellent knocks in limited overs cricket. Rishabh Pant’s failures with the bat opened a small door and Rahul was ready to accept the challenge. A part-time wicket-keeper, Rahul decided to accept the dual role of keeper-batsman to help the team management find better balance.

India vs New Zealand - 1st ODI - Live Updates

Ever since picking up the keeping gloves, Rahul’s fortune has been on the ascendence. His keeping has been good and his batting is on another level these days. Whether he is batting as an opener or in the middle order, Rahul has been impressive with his performances. He has done justice to all his roles and on Wednesday he produced another stellar performance.

ALSO READ: Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers in ODIs

Coming in to bat at the number 5 position after the fall of Virat Kohli’s wicket, Rahul struck a fluent 88 in just 64 balls, taking the attack to the Kiwi bowlers. He hit three fours and six massive sixes in unbeaten knock which powered India to a total 347/4 in the first one day international.

The Karnataka batsman has been applauded by former cricketers and pundits alike. Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif tweeted about Rahul and used a unique term to explain his efforts for India.

“Opens the innings, Keeps wickets, Stands in as captain, Now finishes big for his team, KL Rahul is Team India’s very own Swiss knife #NZvIND,” Kaif tweeted. 

A look at Rahul’s scores across 50 and 20 over matches in 2020 will tell the story. In the two T20Is against Sri Lanka he had scores of 45 and 54. He followed that up with crucial knocks of 47 and 80 against Australia, before scoring 19 at home in the decider. The T20I series in New Zealand saw returns of 56, 57*, 27, 39, 45 before he produced a classic in the first ODI.

He is definitely a man of many parts. The only thing left for him now is to slowly try and get his spot back in Test matches.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

