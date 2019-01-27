India vs New Zealand: NZ Police issues hilarious warning against Virat Kohli and Co

Team India beat New Zealand by 90 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series at the Bay Oval on Saturday and that prompted Eastern District Police (New Zealand) to come up with a cheeky warning against the visitors.

Rohit Sharma was named the man of the match for his blistering 87 that helped India put on a mammoth 324/4. Shikhar Dhawan (66), Virat Kohli (43), Ambati Rayudu (47) and MS Dhoni (48*) were also among the runs for the visitors.

Also Read: Not easy to score against them – Tendulkar lauds duo after India’s historic win at Bay Oval

The bowlers came to the party as well with Kuldeep Yadav picking his second four-wicket haul on the trot to help India bundle out the hosts for 234. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets each for the ‘Men in Blue’.

Following the win, the New Zealand police department joked they have reports coming in that a group has been seen assaulting innocent New Zealanders in Napier and Mount Maunganui — the venue for the first and the second ODI respectively.

The entire post read: “Police would like to issue a warning to members of the public about the exploits of a group touring the country at the moment. Witnesses reports seeing this group badly assault an innocent looking bunch of New Zealanders in both Napier and Mt Maunganui in the last week. Extra care should be taken if you are carrying anything that looks like a cricket bat or ball.”

This was India’s largest victory in New Zealand in terms of runs (90). The previous record was 84 runs which was achieved in 2009 when Virender Sehwag scored a brilliant century to guide them to victory.

The third match of the series will also be played at the same venue on Monday where India will look to take an unassailable lead by winning the match. As for the hosts, they will have to win the match to stay alive in the series.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 10:44 IST