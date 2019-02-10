India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma & Co miss out on world record after T20 series loss

The Indian cricket team missed out on the chance to equal Pakistan’s record of most consecutive T20I series victories after they were beaten by New Zealand by four runs in Hamilton on Sunday.

Since their defeat in July 2017, India have defeated Sri Lanka (1-0), drew against Australia at home (1-1), defeated New Zealand at home (2-1), beaten Sri Lanka at home (3-0), won in South Africa (2-1), lifted the Nidahas Trophy, won in Ireland (2-0) and England (2-1), whitewashed West Indies (3-0), and drew against Australia (1-1).

However, Colin Munro’s explosive 72 set up a four-run win for New Zealand over India to clinch the series 2-1.

Pakistan were unbeaten in their last 11 T20I series but their run came to an end on Sunday as they lost the series 0-2 with one more match remaining against South Africa. This was Pakistan’s first T20I series loss since World T20 2016 and their first bilateral series loss since their defeat against New Zealand in 2016 (1-2).

India looked to be on the ropes when they needed 47 off the last three overs. Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya together plundered 32 off overs 18 and 19 but Tim Southee restricted the duo to 11 in the 20th.

New Zealand, sent into bat, made 212 for four with India 208 for six at the close.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 19:17 IST