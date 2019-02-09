India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma on verge of creating world record in T20Is

Rohit Sharma scripted history by becoming the top run-getter in T20Is with a brilliant half century earlier in the series and the India stand-in skipper has a chance to add more accolades to his name when he takes the field during the final T20I encounter against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma (102) needs two sixes to surpass New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and West Indies batsman Chris Gayle (both with 103 sixes) to become the batsman with the most number of sixes in T20Is.

During the ODI series against New Zealand, Rohit slammed two sixes in the third encounter and in the process, became the joint highest six-hitter for India with 215 hits. He currently shares the record with MS Dhoni.

It has been a great couple of days for the stand-in skipper as Rohit became the highest run-getter in the shortest format of the sport as he sent Ish Sodhi into the long-leg stands for a six during the second match in Auckland. While Rohit sits on top, Guptill is second on 2272 and Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik is third with 2245.

Rohit Sharma has captained India in 14 T20I matches and the team has won 12 out of them with their only loss coming against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy in 2018. On the other hand, Kohli has led India in 20 T20Is in which they won 12 games, lost seven while one game against Australia in 2018 was abandoned due to rain.

If India can win the final T20I encounter of the three-match series, Rohit will become the second most successful skipper for the visitors after MS Dhoni who has 41 wins in 72 matches with a winning percentage of 59.28.

