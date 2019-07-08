India vs New Zealand, semi-final, World Cup 2019: New Zealand predicted XI against India - Big changes expected

New Zealand will take on India in the first semi-final of the ongoing cricket world cup. While the Indian team appears favourites on paper, Kane Williamson and team can never be taken lightly as they proved in the recent past. Yes, there are few issues which need to be tackled, but New Zealand will believe they can topple the Indian team and book their berth in the finale.

Here we take a look at their predicted XI for the match against India:

Martin Guptill

The right-hander is not having an entirely good tournament, but he has experience is a big-match player. He needs to stand up and be counted in this crunch encounter against an in-form Indian bowling attack.

Colin Munro

New Zealand benched Colin Munro and played Henry Nicholls as the opener, but this move did not yield the desired results as the opening woes for the Kiwis continues. Now, when the pressure is on, they could go back to Munro, who is an impact player with the hope that the left-hander can come good and give them a rapid start up front.

Kane Williamson

The skipper has been the fulcrum around which the entire New Zealand batting has rotated. He has been forced to walk out early, but has never failed to deliver and now, in this crunch match, his side would expect the skipper to stand tall and get the job done.

Ross Taylor

Along with Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor forms the nucleus of this New Zealand batting order and will hold the key in the middle overs, especially against this Indian attack which looks for wickets in this phase. For New Zealand to challenge India, a Taylor-Williamson partnership is absolutely paramount.

Tom Latham

The wicket-keeper batsman has not had a very productive tournament with the bat. However, on what could be a sluggish track at Old Trafford, his skills against spin will be tested and this is where he holds the key. The left-hander is an excellent player of slow bowling and New Zealand would hope he gets going in this match.

James Neesham

He has been one of the most consistent performers for New Zealand this tournament, both with the bat and ball. His contributions in both the facets have rendered superb balance to the side and Williamson would hope he continues to have match-winning performances for his side.

Colin de Grandhomme

The big burly all-rounder is another big-match player and can be quite handy lower down the order against the Indian spinners. Also, if the conditions are favourable, he can be quite frugal with the ball for Kane Williamson.

Mitchell Santner

The left-arm spinning all-rounder is another clutch player for the Kiwis. He has generally enjoyed good success against the Indian team with the ball and should be in the playing XI. Also, he is a player with a solid temperament and can finish off games with the bat lower down the order.

Matt Henry

Henry has been impressive with pace, bounce and hostility this World Cup. He now needs to start picking up wickets with the new ball and get things rolling for his side, especially against India which is massively dependent on its top order.

Lockie Ferguson

The fast bowler was missed against, but Lockie Ferguson is set to make a timely return for the Black Caps’ semi-final at the Cricket World Cup. “Lockie will be fine - if it was a final or semifinal yesterday we possibly could have played him,” said head coach Gary Stead.

He has been a man in form and has claimed the second-most wickets at the tournament, with 17 scalps at an average of 18.6, and with a solid economy rate which is tick under five an over.

Trent Boult

The biggest trump card for Kane Williamson will be Trent Boult, who will critical against the Indian openers. If he manages to find swing at Old Trafford, he will be a tricky customer to handle. Also, he will be the key in the death overs.

Jul 08, 2019