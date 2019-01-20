India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli and Co touchdown in Auckland - Watch

After their successful tour of Australia, the Indian cricket team on Sunday touched down in Auckland ahead of the blockbuster ODI and T20 series against New Zealand.

Team India will look to continue their great momentum in New Zealand after recording historic wins in the Test and ODI series against Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a short video on social media, where the Indian players were seen getting out of the Auckland airport and signing autographs for the fans.

The five-match ODI series between the two team begins in Napier on January 23, followed by two consecutive matches in Mount Maunganui. Hamilton and Wellington will host to the final two matches of the series.

Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton are scheduled to host the three T20Is respectively.

India’s ODI squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill

India’s T20I squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar

