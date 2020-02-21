India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara toppled - Kyle Jamieson makes dream debut

cricket

New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson breathed fire with the new ball on Day 1 of the first Test against India at Basin Reserve in Wellington. The right-armer, who was making his Test debut for the Kiwis, got rid of star middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and India captain Virat Kohli. Jamieson tested both Pujara and Mayank Agarwal with bouncers and deliveries outside off-stump. Eventually, one such delivery sealed Pujara’s fate, who was batting on 11 at the time.

A fullish length delivery outside off stump straightened and Pujara tried to defend it towards mid-on. But he was expecting the ball to angle in, and the ball caught him by surprise. He got an outside edge on the ball and it went straight to keeper BJ Watling behind the stumps.

In his next over, Jamieson went with a fullish delivery outside off stump and Kohli decided to chase it. He tried to drive the ball past the bowler, but got an outside edge and the ball went directly into the hands of Ross Taylor. Taylor tumbled backwards, caught the ball in his fingers and then pushed it into his body to ensure it does not pop out.

Jamieson jumped up in the air with jubilation over the wicket, with the commentators calling it a “dream debut” for the 25-year-old Kiwi seamer. This is not the first time Jamieson made an impact on debut.

In the 2nd ODI against India earlier this month, the fast bowler struck an unbeaten 25 off 24 balls, and then recorded figures of 2/42 on his ODI debut to help his side defend the total of 273. On the back of his efforts, he became the first Kiwi international to win the man-of-the-match trophy on debut.