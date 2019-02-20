India vs Pakistan: India could face consequences if they pull out of match against Pakistan - Chetan Chauhan

Former Indian opener and current minister in the Uttar Pradesh-government Chetan Chauhan has said that it was not easy for cricketing boards to pull out of global events like the World Cup. He also believes that if India do actually forfeit the match, it would be detrimental for the side in the World Cup.

“Not participating in global tournaments is not easy as every tournament has its rules and many participating nations. If we pull out, we may have to face consequences, could be fined or banned, I think Government and BCCI will consider this,” Chauhan told ANI.

In the wake of Pulwama attacks, there have been scattered voices calling India to boycott all cricketing ties with Pakistan and to forfeit the proposed World Cup fixture.

However, the BCCI is treading the path with caution and have said that they will do whatever the government of the day asks them to do.

“Situation will get clearer after some time, a little closer to the World Cup. ICC has nothing to do with it. If the government at that point in time feels we shouldn’t play, it’s obvious that we won’t play”, ANI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, BCCI treasurer AnirudhChaudhrycited the Special General Meeting of the board on June 22, 2018 and said that the Indian board was yet to sign the MPA and that gave the BCCI right to decide on whether it will play the arch-rivals in the World Cup.

“The BCCI had resolved at the Special General Meeting that the members participation agreement shall not be executed without the authorization of the general body of the BCCI and the BCCI reserves all its rights regarding the MPA and regarding its participation in any other multi-nation tournament or games not covered by the MPA. That answers your question,” he said.

