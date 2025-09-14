India vs Pakistan live streaming Asia Cup 2025: When, where and how to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV and online

The day is finally here. India and Pakistan will be squaring off in the Group A encounter of the 2025 Asia Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. There is a lot of chatter on social media about the contest, and several fans in India continue to speak about boycotting the game because of what happened in Pahalgam earlier this year. A terror attack in Kashmir killed 26 tourists, and this led to India launching Operation Sindoor, targeting the terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India will take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday. (AFP)

Amid this volatile backdrop, the two teams will take the field, and it remains to be seen whether bad blood spills over onto the pitch. On paper, India are the better team and Suryakumar Yadav's side will start as clear-cut favourites.

Both India and Pakistan registered victories in their opening matches, and the game between the arch-rivals promises to be a firecracker. The two teams have played 13 T20Is against each other, with India emerging triumphant on 10 occasions. In the last five T20I meetings, India have won three games while the neighbours have won on two occasions.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Here are all the details you need to catch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match live:

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match will take place on Sunday, September 14, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Group A match. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.