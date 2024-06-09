India vs Pakistan: Sachin Tendulkar's special message for IND ahead of blockbuster PAK match – 'My best wishes will be…'

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who has been part of five India vs Pakistan World Cup matches, has shared a message for Rohit Sharma and his team ahead of Sunday's blockbuster contest. Tendulkar, the leading run-scorer in India vs Pakistan matches across ODIs and Tests, hoped for a good performance from both teams, although reserving his best wish for the Men in Blue when they take on arch-rivals at New York's Nassau County stadium. Sachin Tendulkar, like everyone, is excited about India vs Pakistan(AP)

Tendulkar was part of India's winning teams in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003 and 2011, but even after he retired, India maintained the perfect winning streak over Pakistan in ODI World Cups, stretching their domination to 8-0. Meanwhile, in the T20 World Cups, the scoreline of 6-1 also proves that it's heavily tilted in India's favour, with most games going down to the wire. Tendulkar, who has followed this cricketing rivalry, perfectly summed up the hype that comes with it using two words.

"India versus Pakistan has always been a big match and exhilarating. My first World Cup clash against them was in Australia. The number of WC matches we have played against them are all exciting and have tight finishes, which people have enjoyed. Coming to the T20 WC from 2007 to 2022, all these matches have been tight and exhilarating as well. I would like to wish both of the teams the best of luck, though my best wishes will be slightly more towards India," Tendulkar said while speaking to the media at a DP World event.

As Tendulkar rightly pointed out, India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup matches, barring a couple of instances, have been pretty close. Who can forget the famous bowl-out, and the incredible final of the 2007 T20 World Cup? Or the absolute banger the two teams played out two years ago in Melbourne, where Virat Kohli's once-in-a-lifetime knock stole the show? Despite the huge gulf that has emerged between the two sides recently due to quality and skills, every time India and Pakistan come together, sparks are ensured.

Are you ready for India vs Pakistan in the States?

Pakistan is most dangerous when pushed to a corner, and that's why India would have to be wary of the threat Babar Azam and his players pose. Two days after being dented with a shock defeat at the hands of the USA, another loss here could push them on the brink of elimination, given that they still have Ireland to face. India, on the other hand, are riding high on confidence following their win against Ireland on Wednesday and because of how their team combinations are gelling together.

What promises to make this contest even more electric is the fact that India and Pakistan don't play each other very often. Last year was an exception when the two teams played each other thrice – twice in the Asia Cup and then again at the World Cup, with India winning all three matches. However, when it comes to T20 cricket, team form is inconsequential, given the nature of the format. And when you throw the pitch into the mix – that has created waves of its own – India and Pakistan could be stepping into the unknown.