India vs South Africa: Sehwag’s triple delight headlines top 5 five batting performances in bilateral series

South Africa will embark on a new journey when they take on India in their first series of ICC Test Championship, starting in Vizag from Wednesday. Sans Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers, South Africa have their task cut out against the mighty Indians, who are yet to lose a Test series at home since the start of 2013. Despite the spin-friendly pitches, batsmen have been the force to reckon with in Tests played in India. But in the absence of seniors, South Africa have a tough job at hand.

Before the start of Test series, here’s a look at top five innings in India-South Africa Tests in India -

Virender Sehwag (319 in Chennai) - After toiling for more than 150 hours in the heat of Chennai, India finally got their chance to bat after they dismissed the visitors for 540. Openers Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag were right on the money even after being on the field for long. They did not give South Africa’s refreshed bowlers a chance by adding 213 runs in 53 overs. Jaffer was dismissed on 73 but Sehwag continued his onslaught and notched up the second triple century of his career.

He batted at a strike-rate of 104.93 and entertained crowed with 42 boundaries and five sixes. In reply to SA’s 530, India scored 627. The Graeme Smith-led side batted again and scored 331/5 in 109 overs in a drawn affair.

Hashim Amla (253* in Nagpur) - In his prime, Hashim Amla was a player who could score runs in every condition, against any bowling attack; both spin and pace. On a Nagpur track where Indian bowlers just managed six wickets in total, Amla made merry and scored an unbeaten 253. South Africa had lost two wickets at just six but Amla and Jacques Kallis (173) punished Indian bowlers and put up 340 runs for the third wicket. South Africa declared at 558/6 after batting for 176 overs.

In reply, India managed 233 and 319 to lose the opening Test by an innings and six runs.

AB de Villiers (217* in Ahmedabad) - A commanding and combined effort from South African pacers saw them make quick work of the Indian batting line-up as they dismissed the home side for a paltry 76 in 20 overs. India did have their chances until AB de Villiers joined Kallis. The duo rescued their team after a wobbly start and advanced the score to 373. de Villiers continued his heroics with the bat and recorded a double-century before South Africa declared at 494/7. India were dismissed on 328 and lost the Test by an innings and 90 runs.

Jacques Kallis (173 in Nagpur) - Kallis played a pivotal role in rescuing South Africa from early jitters and assisted Amla well during their partnership of 340 in the opening Test. During his knock, Kallis also equalled Sunil Gavaskar on the list of most centuries in Tests (34). The all-rounder would go on to retire with 45 Test centuries to his name.

Virender Sehwag (165 in Kolkata) - After losing the opening Test in Nagpur, India made an astonishing comeback in the second Test by registering a victory by an innings and 57 runs. After losing Smith’s wicket early, Alviro Petersen and Amla steered the score to 218. Indian bowlers made a comeback later in the day and bundled the visitors on 296.

Riding on centuries from Virender Sehwag (165), Sachin Tendulkar (106), VVS Laxman (143*) and MS Dhoni (132*), India declared with 643/6 on the board. Sehwag was the dominant force for India as he scored 165 off just 174.

