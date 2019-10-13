e-paper
India vs South Africa: ‘We will go for 3-0,’ Virat Kohli after world record win

“No one is going to relax at any stage, we are going to go for a result in the third Test and hopefully make it 3-0, that’s a guarantee,” Virat Kohli said after India’s innings and 137-run win at Pune.

cricket Updated: Oct 13, 2019 18:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates after India’s win
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates after India’s win (AFP)
         

Sounding a warning to the rivals, India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday said they will not “take their feet off the gas” and will aim for a whitewash when the third and final Test against South Africa begins in Ranchi.

India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test to seal the series, having won the series-opener in Visakhapatnam.

“Looking at the larger picture of the Test championship, every game has value, whether it is at home or away, that is the format. So, we’re not going to take our foot off the gas in the third Test,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Also Read: India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship

“No one is going to relax at any stage, we are going to go for a result in the third Test and hopefully make it 3-0, that’s a guarantee,” he said.

Asked about his 178-run partnership with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket, Kohli said, “I really enjoy batting with Jinx (Rahane). When we have a partnership we invariably take the game forward.”

“You have to look forward to facing the new ball in the morning. We take a lot of pride in contributing when the situation is tough. He keeps giving me regular feedback when things are going wrong, and vice versa.”

Talking about wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, Kohli said, “He was a bit nervous coming into Vizag, but this game he kept beautifully. Ashwin as well stepped up beautifully coming back.”

“When we started off as a group we were at No.7 (in Test rankings). The only way was up. We laid down a few things, told everyone to work hard at practice. We are lucky to have the group of players we have in the last three-four years. It’s amazing to see that hunger and passion for all the guys to keep improving.”

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 17:41 IST

