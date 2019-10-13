India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha credits Indian seamers for his spectacular work behind the stumps

cricket

India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha had an impressive outing in the 2nd Test behind the stumps. The 34-year-old keeper displayed his agility as he grabbed almost everything that came his way. His sensational wicketkeeping work ensured India’s big win in Pune by an innings and 137 runs. Speaking after the match, the Bengal cricketer credited Indian seamers for helping him practice with the moving ball.

“Actually prep-wise, Umesh (Yadav), Ishant (Sharma) and (Mohammed) Shami bowl at me, and we practice that way, they give me some really good practice with the moving ball. But ultimately you have to come into the match and do it,” he said.

Saha further praised the trainers for working with him on his fitness. “Our trainers help us out with stretches, ice-baths, and we are trained for the match-day really well, so credit to them for my fitness as well as my wicketkeeping performance,” he added.

India, after posting a mammoth total of 601/5d, bowled out Proteas for 275 in the first innings. Kohli decided to enforce follow-on before the start of Day 4, with Proteas trailing by 326 runs. Coming out to bat, South Africa could only muster 189 in the 2nd innings, with Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh picking up three wickets each, R Ashwin getting two wickets and Ishant and Shami getting a piece each.

Once again, Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander showed resistance in the 2nd innings, stitching a 56-run stand for the 9th wicket, before they both were dismissed by Umesh Yadav in the same over. Umesh, in turn, praised Saha for quick work behind stumps and credited him for both the dismissals.

“I need to give him (Wriddhiman Saha) a treat because I think those two wickets are Wriddhi bhai’s only. When you put the ball outside leg stump you think it’ll be a boundary, but if there is a little bit chance to convert a catch, we know he will take it,” he said.

