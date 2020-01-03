India vs Sri Lanka: BCCI announces return of Jasprit Bumrah in stunning style - Watch

cricket

Following a lengthy period out due to injury, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah joined the Indian squad ahead of team’s first T20I against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. The two teams will play three T20Is as India look to continue their imperious record against Sri Lanka in the shortest format and the start the season with a bang.

Bumrah has been out of action ever since the West Indies tour in August-September last year but after regaining full fitness, he was named in the T20I squad against Sri Lanka. Bumrah took part in team’s first practice session in Guwahati and found his rhythm straightaway.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video of Bumrah making a mess of the stumps and their post read: “Missed this sight anyone?How’s that from @Jaspritbumrah93 #TeamIndia #INDvSL.”

Ahead of the first T20I, Bumrah spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times and spoke about a variety of issues. When asked about how he felt when he got back into the nets, Bumrah revealed he felt ‘very, very good’.

“I went full steam. The body felt good. Whenever you go back to the team, you see all those faces, be in that competitive circle, you always want to push yourself. The hunger again comes back, you’re again eager to play. Sometimes when you play continuously, it’s difficult to keep yourself fresh,” Bumrah said.