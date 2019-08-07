India vs West Indies: Not World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli lists his priority with Team India

cricket

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:44 IST

After clinching the T20I series against West Indies, Indian captain Virat Kohli was a satisfied man. The young faces in the side had all shown great pedigree and promise and leading into the ODI series as well as the World Test Championship which follows, the captain wants to keep Indian cricket right on top.

Kohli also mentioned that thinking about the next World Cup was not the priority as it was still a long distance away.

“I think it is too far to think about 2023. You really start planning for the World Cup about 12 months before and not 4 years before. I think the priority is to keep Indian cricket on the top,” Kohli told reporters after the match.

Speaking about the younger players, the captain was all praise for Deepak Chahar and lauded his skills with the new ball. Also, he was very impressed with Rishabh Pant and called him the future.

“Very clinical performance. We set out to get the results that we wanted and we’ve achieved that. Deepak stepped up today. I think all the bowlers were on the mark. This was a much better wicket that what we saw in Miami. Very similar to Bhuvi, his (Deepak Chahar) skill with the new ball is right up there. That’s been his USP in the IPL as well,” Kohli said.

“We are looking at him (Rishabh Pant) as the future. He’s got a lot of skill and lot of talent. It is about giving him some space and not putting too much of pressure. He’s come a long way since he’s started,” the captain further added.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 09:40 IST