India vs West Indies: Team India Report Card - The hits & misses at the 2nd T20 in Lucknow

Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking fourth T20 International hundred and a disciplined show by the bowlers powered India to an easy 71-run win over West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday. As a result, the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series.

Rohit, who also surpassed regular skipper Virat Kohli to become top run-getter among Indians in shortest format, was at his brutal best, hitting eight boundaries and seven towering sixes.

In reply, West Indies batting caved in once again as they managed only 121 for 9 at the end of the stipulated overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/12), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20), Khaleel Ahmed (2/30) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/32) equally shared the spoils.

Here is the report card of all the 11 players who played for India in the match:

Rohit Sharma - Rating: 10/10, Verdict: Excellent

The India skipper could do no wrong on Tuesday as he delivered brilliantly on almost all accounts. Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 111 off 61 balls to help the team secure a series-clinching 71-run victory and in the process, became the batsman with highest number of hundreds in shortest format along with highest aggregate of runs surpassing regular skipper Virat Kohli. In the field, he was brilliant at the slips as he pulled off three sharp catches to complete an all-round show.

Shikhar Dhawan - Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Dhawan finally put a stop to his disappointing run of form as the left-hander looked in good touch. The India opener started the match confidently and decided to go after his nemesis Oshane Thomas from the very beginning. With 43 off 41 balls, Dhawan was quite impressive with the bat and his partnership with Rohit provided India with a brilliant foundation.

Rishabh Pant - Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Poor

Pant’s woes with the bat continues in the ongoing series as he once again gifted his wicket while playing a completely unnecessary shot. The youngster started his innings with a boundary but while going for another extravagant shot off Khary Pierre, he ended up giving an easy catch to Shimron Hetmyer in the deep.

KL Rahul - Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Average

26 off 14 balls - A much needed innings for KL Rahul who looked out of sorts in the first T20I. With Rohit Sharma playing a blinder of a knock on the other end, Rahul made perfect use of the occasion as he slammed two fours and a six to take India to a big total.

Manish Pandey - Rating: N/A, Verdict: N/A

Dinesh Karthik - Rating: N/A. Verdict: N/A

Krunal Pandya - Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

The 27-year run continued his fine run in the series as he bowled with great discipline with return with figures of 0/23 in his four overs and a fine throw by Krunal saw Fabian Allen depart without any contribution.

Kuldeep Yadav - Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Good

The youngster was a bit expensive (2/32 in four overs) but there was no denying his effectiveness as he once again provided India with crucial breakthroughs. Kuldeep struck twice in his first over to dismiss Darren Bravo (23) and Nicholas Pooran (4) in the eighth over and the visitors were unable to recover from the point.

Jasprit Bumrah - Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Good

Bumrah is well known for his consistency and it was the weapon that outdid the Windies as he dismissed Kieron Pollard in the middle overs and then came back to take the wicket of Khary Pierre in the last over.

Khaleel Ahmed - Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Good

Another lethal show by the youngster as he bothered the West Indies batsmen with his pace and movement. Khaleel pegged the West Indies back with two early wickets and according to stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, it was the 20-year-old who insisted on bowling with the new ball along with seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Good

It was a typical spell from the returning Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he controlled proceedings with his line and length. With 2 for 12 in his four overs, he was the most economical among the Indian bowlers and he was able to claim the wickets of Denesh Ramdin and Keemo Paul.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 15:23 IST