Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli and Co touchdown in Chennai ahead of first ODI

Ind vs WI: Team India recorded a convincing 67-run win against Kieron Pollard’s troops in the final T20I at Wankhede to take the series 2-1.

cricket Updated: Dec 12, 2019 21:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli poses for a photo with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.
Virat Kohli poses for a photo with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.(Virat Kohl/ Twitter)
         

Team India touched down in Chennai ahead of the first ODI against West Indies at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. The ‘Men in Blue’ recorded a convincing 67-run win against Kieron Pollard’s troops in the final T20I at Wankhede on Wednesday and with that, they clinched the series 2-1. Virat Kohli and boys will now look for similar level of performances in the upcoming ODI series.

Following their arrival in Chennai, skipper Kohli shared an image with fans on social media. Kohli posed for a photo alongside teammates Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja and his post read: “Touchdown Chennai. @imkuldeep18 @imjadeja.” 

Captain Kohli broke into top 10 in the ICC T20I Rankings after a spectacular show in the T20I series against West Indies. The right-handed batsman smashed an unbeaten 94 in the first T20I to help his side chase down the mammoth total of 207 in Hyderabad.

In the decider on Wednesday, the right-handed batsman hammered 71 not out in just 29 balls with the help of 7 sixes and 4 fours, to help his side reach 240/3 in 20 overs.

Kohli was awarded the man of the series for his performance. On the back of his spectacular show, the Indian captain jumped five spots in ICC T20I Rankings to reach the 10th position.

KL Rahul, who also scored a half century in the first T20I, and then smashed 91 runs in 56 balls at Wankhede, also gained three spots to reach 6th position in the Rankings.

