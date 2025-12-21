India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs SL live on TV and online

The Indian women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will take the field for the very first time since winning the 50-over World Cup earlier this year. The five-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka is slated to get underway on Sunday, December 21, in Vizag, and the hosts start as the clear-cut favourites. All eyes will be on Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, and how the duo performs in the matches against the Chamari Athapaththu-captained Sri Lanka. India will take on Sri Lanka in the opening T20I on Sunday. (PTI)

The Indian squad has a perfect blend of youth and experience. Vaishnavi Sharma and G Kamalini earned their maiden call-ups into the squad, and it remains to be seen whether they are given a chance in the playing XI or not.

The five matches will give the hosts a chance of finalising their playing XI ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup, set to be played in the UK next year. The competition will begin on June 12, while the final is scheduled for July 5.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini.

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(captain), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(wicketkeeper), Rashmika Sewwandi, Imesha Dulani, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Shashini Gimhani.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the opening T20I between India and Sri Lanka:

When will the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday, December 21, at 7 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.