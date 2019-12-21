e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Cricket / Indian cricket team pace bowling unit best in world, says Dale Steyn

Indian cricket team pace bowling unit best in world, says Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday, responded to a variety of questions during an interactive session with his fans on social networking site Twitter.

cricket Updated: Dec 21, 2019 18:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Johannesburg
A file photo of South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn.
A file photo of South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn.(REUTERS)
         

South African pace great Dale Steyn on Saturday rated the current Indian fast bowling unit as the best in world cricket.

Steyn, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday, responded to a variety of questions during an interactive session with his fans on social networking site Twitter.

When a user asked which bowling line-up he feels is currently the best in the world, Steyn said India.

READ: IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises

The 36-year-old, who is looking forward to the Indian Premier League’s upcoming edition, was reminded about his battle with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in 2010. He termed the dual with the Indian great as “haunting”.

Steyn, who has played 92 matches in the IPL, is just four short of reaching 100 wickets in the T20 league.

Having performed well in the Mzansi Super League in South Africa, Steyn will be expected to play a big part for RCB in IPL 2020.

Asked about his best bowling effort, he picked the 7-51 against India in Nagpur in 2010.

READ: South Africa speedster Dale Steyn names his three favourite batsmen

When asked if South Africa have a chance against England with the new coaching staff, he sounded optimistic.

“Big chance... England weren’t convincing in New Zealand, that’s not to say they are not good. I’m just saying they didn’t look the part. Under Bouch (head coach Mark Boucher) I feel we have it covered, but it’s going to be exciting,” said Steyn, whose favourite fast bowler at the moment is Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive foreign buy in IPL history.

tags
top news
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: HC orders second autopsy of accused’s bodies
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: HC orders second autopsy of accused’s bodies
Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad arrested day after Citizenship Act protest
Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad arrested day after Citizenship Act protest
‘Distorted narrative’: Officials on S Jaishankar’s cancelled US meet
‘Distorted narrative’: Officials on S Jaishankar’s cancelled US meet
‘Factually inaccurate’: India rebuts Malaysian PM’s remark on citizenship law
‘Factually inaccurate’: India rebuts Malaysian PM’s remark on citizenship law
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news