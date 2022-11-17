Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on verge of shattering spectacular world record in India vs New Zealand T20I series

After an impressive campaign at the grandest stages of them all, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will continue to lead the pace attack of Team India in the absence of speedster Jasprit Bumrah. Under the leadership of stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma-less Team India will meet hosts New Zealand for a three-match T20I series. Leading the pace battery of the Asian giants in their first away assignment after the T20 World Cup 2022, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar will hope to enter his name in the T20I record books.

The veteran fast bowler of the Men In Blue is on verge of breaking a world record in the shortest format of the game. Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar only needs to take four more wickets to achieve a massive feat in T20I cricket. The 32-year-old fast bowler has bagged 36 wickets for Team India in 2022. If Bhuvneshwar ends up taking four wickets in the upcoming T20I series between India and New Zealand, the premier pacer can become the bowler with the most wickets in a calendar year.

Ireland's Joshua Brian Little holds the record for taking the most wickets in a calendar year. The Irish bowler has taken 39 wickets in 26 matches this year. Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar has picked up 36 wickets from 30 matches in 2022. Earlier, Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar became India's all-time leading wicket-taker in the shortest format at the T20 World Cup.

The star pacer has 89 wickets under his belt in the shortest format of the game. Pacer Bhuvneshwar has played 85 matches for Team India in T20I cricket. The 32-year-old made his T20I debut for the 2007 world champions against Pakistan at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2012. Pandya-led Team India will lock horns with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the T20I series opener at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday.

