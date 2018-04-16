IPL 2018: Nitish Rana fifty puts KKR on course for big score against DD 

Nitish Rana reached his 50 off 30 balls with three fours and four sixes, his innings being the glue the held Kolkata Knight Riders’ essay together. He got to the milestone with a push on the off-side. (KKR vs DD HIGHLIGHTS)

Rana has impressed in every game so far and has been KKR’s most consistent player. On Monday, against Delhi Daredevils he got to his maiden half-century for his new team with an innings that blended poise and panache in equal measure. (KKR vs DD SCORES)

The momentum was set going by Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn and Rana ensured there would be no let up, picking his spots superbly and going after every ball that deserved to be hit. His second scoring shot was a six after three dot balls to Rahul Tewatia, getting under the ball.

In the 10th over, Rana took to Shahbaz Nadeem. Boult saved a certain four but then Glenn Maxwell could only watch as Rana hoiked one. Next ball, Rana swept for a four.

Even as wickets fell, Rana ensured that the innings would never lose impetus. Proof of that came when he slotted a six over wide mid-on after Dinesh Karthik was snared.

He helped Andre Russell get the bulk of the strike and then easily slipped into the role of senior partner when the West Indian blitz ended.