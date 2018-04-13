IPL 2018: RCB’s Umesh Yadav strikes thrice in one over, leaves KXIP reeling

Umesh Yadav capped his sensational early season form by claiming three wickets in one over to leave Kings XI Punjab reeling against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. (RCB vs KXIP HIGHLIGHTS)

The 30-year-old Indian fast bowler struck the blows in the fourth over after Virat Kohli had asked KXIP to bat first and the visiting side had raced to 32 for no loss in three overs.

Umesh Yadav struck first by having Mayank Agarwal caught behind by Quinton de Kock, the batsman nicking one pitched up and moving away late. Aaron Finch, who missed the first game against Delhi Daredevils, was trapped leg before first delivery.

The Australian batsman reviewed the decision, but it turned out to be umpire’s call. Yuvraj Singh denied Umesh Yadav a hat-trick and played three deliveries, pulling one for four. But Umesh, bowling from around the wicket, yorked him the next delivery.

The India pace bowler, who did not get to play a Test in South Africa, has shown his hunger this IPL. He claimed 2/27 in an impressive first game personally in RCB’s opening game defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The pitch, sluggish last year, looks good this time. RCB had won just one game in IPL 2017 at home, finishing last in the table.