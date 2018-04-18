IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma hopes for Ishan Kishan’s quick recovery after freak injury

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday hoped for a quick recovery for their wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, who was forced to leave the field after being hit near the right eye during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

A quick throw from Hardik Pandya during the 13th over of RCB’s chase saw the ball bouncing more than Kishan’s anticipation and hitting him hard on the face. Kishan immediately fell on the ground and was taken off the field with a swollen face for further treatment.

“Unfortunate, I have not checked on him because I came here right after the presentation got over. He seems all-right, he has got little swelling in his eyes, which should be ok by tomorrow/ day after, we have got few days before we play the next match on 22nd, we have got 3-4 days, where we will assess and hopefully he will be fine,” Rohit said during post-match media interaction.

Mumbai’s Ranji captain Aditya Tare came on as the replacement for the injured Kishan and contributed immediately by stumping RCB batsman Sarfaraz Khan off Mayank Markande.

Mumbai thrashed RCB by a margin of 46 runs after putting up 213/6 on board, powered by 94 from Rohit Sharma and a fine 65 by Evin Lewis.

Mumbai will now travel to Jaipur for their clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, April 22.